126 Stillwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Avail now! Wonderful former model home in excellent condition. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home just minutes from great shopping & restaurants at Ashley Park, hospital & historic town of Newnan. Nice hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with all appliances including built in micro, ref, stove & DW & is open to the dining area & family room with fireplace. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, master with garden tub & separate shower & full guest bath. Great for roommate plan! Convenient upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer. 2 car garage with auto opener + yard care included! Easy access to I-85 & Peachtree City too. Please call for appt - Thanks!