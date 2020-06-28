All apartments in Newnan
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

126 Stillwood Dr

126 Stillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Avail now! Wonderful former model home in excellent condition. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home just minutes from great shopping & restaurants at Ashley Park, hospital & historic town of Newnan. Nice hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with all appliances including built in micro, ref, stove & DW & is open to the dining area & family room with fireplace. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, master with garden tub & separate shower & full guest bath. Great for roommate plan! Convenient upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer. 2 car garage with auto opener + yard care included! Easy access to I-85 & Peachtree City too. Please call for appt - Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Stillwood Dr have any available units?
126 Stillwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 126 Stillwood Dr have?
Some of 126 Stillwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Stillwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
126 Stillwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Stillwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 126 Stillwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 126 Stillwood Dr offers parking.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Stillwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr have a pool?
No, 126 Stillwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 126 Stillwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Stillwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Stillwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Stillwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
