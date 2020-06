Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

126 BRAINDWOOD DRIVE Available 05/08/20 (click on picture to view more pictures) WOW!!!!!...MOST AMAZING HOME...ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT/ POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS/ GREAT SCHOOLS TOO. - WOW!!!......WHAT AN AMAZING HOME. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!!!!

OWNER HAS REALLY TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS.



THIS HOME IS PRICED FOR A 2 YEARS LEASE. THERE IS AN INCREASE OF $50.00 PER MONTH FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE TERM.



THIS IS A ONE OWNER HOME AND HAS UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT.



COME SEE THIS GORGEOUS HOME IN THE POPULAR FOX RIDGE SUBDIVISION. - A SWIM / TENNIS COMMUNITY



GORGEOUS POOL....LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, AWESOME PLAYGROUNDS AND WALKING TRAILS.



ATTENTION TO DETAIL. THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME.....SO MANY UPGRADES. SUPER ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE, BEAUTIFUL PICTURE WINDOWS, CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN AND AMAZING BATHS



THIS HOME ......IS NOT........ YOUR TYPICAL TWO STORY HOME.

IT'S .....GORGEOUS.....GORGEOUS......GORGEOUS!!!



IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL SUPER SPACIOUS..... LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS, ELEGANT TRIM AND GORGEOUS FIREPLACE.



THIS BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME WITH LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS WHICH ALLOWS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHTING THROUGHOUT HOME.



HOME ALSO OFFERS FORMAL DEN WITH BEAUTIFUL PICTURE WINDOW AND ELEGANT TRIM AND LIGHTING.



HOME OFFERS GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 42 INCH CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND CUSTOM DEEP SINKS.



THIS HOME HAS AN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A BREAKFAST TABLE AND A SUPER SPACIOUS FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH ELEGANT TRIM AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS.



*********ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*********

WONDERFUL UPGRADED APPLIANCES - STOVE, DOUBLE SIDED REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND ABOVE THE COUNTER MICROWAVE.



THERE IS ALSO AN EAT IN KITCHEN - BIG ENOUGH FOR A LARGE TABLE - GREAT FOR EVERYONE TO EAT TOGETHER.



HOME OFFERS FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH ELEGANT TRIM AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOW



THERE IS ALSO A BEAUTIFUL BATH WITH PEDESTAL SINK AND UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES AND MIRROR SO FOLKS DO NOT HAVE TO GO UPSTAIRS



MASTER BEDROOM IS.........SUPER SPACIOUS WITH GORGEOUS HIGH CEILINGS, CUSTOM COLORS AND UPGRADED CEILING FAN.



MASTER ALSO HAS A SUPER...SUPER...LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

HOME ALSO OFFERS GORGEOUS MASTER SPA BATH THAT HAS DOUBLE VANITIES AND JACUZZI TUB WITH BIG PICTURE WINDOW AND SEPARATE SHOWER LOCATED UPSTAIRS. THERE IS A LARGE SITTING OFF OF THE MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A FIREPLACE.



THERE ARE 3 ADDITIONAL SUPER LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. ALL ROOMS ARE VERY SPACIOUS....HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS AND SUPER NICE CEILING FANS AND LARGE CLOSETS TOO.



COME ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH FRIENDS ON LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING AMAZING.....PRIVATE ...... BACK YARD.



PLENTY OF PARKING IN LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL AREA GREAT FOR WORK BENCHES OR A SMALL SHOP.



POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.....



WELCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LEE MIDDLE SCHOOL

EAST COWETTA HIGH SCHOOL



THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - WELCH ELEMENTARY IS LOCATED JUST ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION ENTRANCE.



HOME IS IN GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO WONDERFUL SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. JUST MINUTES FROM I 85 INTERSTATE, AND ONLY 20 MINUTES TO PEACHTREE CITY.



GORGEOUS HOME.....WILL LEASE FAST. ( PROBABLY TO THE FIRST PERSON WHO SEES IT )



TO SCHEDULE AN EASY APPOINTMENT,.............. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT 678-540-8650



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers



Heritage Home Rentals, LLC

8329 Office Park Drive Suite

Douglasville, GA 30134

678-540-8650 ( Office ) 678-540-8602 ( Fax )

www.RentWithHeritage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3116880)