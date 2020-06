Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Section 8 is welcome...Renovated townhome with new floors, kitchen with new appliances, renovated master bath, freshly painted. Corner lot, convenient to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, medical needs, and much more. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, private patio area. A must see. Minimum lease 12 months, maximum lease 36 months. Security Deposit $1200. NO PETS - Credit and background check to be done. Call Agent to view rental.