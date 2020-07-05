121 Horizon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful REMODELED Home in Summergrove subdivision. Truly Move In Ready! The roof is replaced in 2016. Recently Renovated , New Floor in Foyer, Family room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Breakfast area. Family room with fire place, Breakfast, Formal Dining room with vaulted ceiling. Master suite and a secondary room on the main. Great Floor Plan. Spacious Vanity Cultured Marble Counter top in Master bathroom. Fresh interior Paints. Fenced Private back yard and a patio will give a special time to you and your family.