Amenities

pool playground fireplace bathtub

Superb Town Home in a Great Location!



This is a wonderful 3 bedroom townhome that has a family room with a fireplace, an open kitchen and a great neighborhood. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bath has a garden tub & separate shower.



Chastain Park is a wonderful community which has a sparkling pool & a playground.

The HOA is active and maintains all the lawn maintenance that is needed. This community is located near Ashley Park which has a lot of area shopping and dining.



What a great place to call home...Call & SEE TODAY!



Schools: Newnan Crossing Elementary, Arnall Middle School, East Coweta High School



