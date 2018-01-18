All apartments in Newnan
12 Chastain Cir
12 Chastain Cir

12 Chastain Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12 Chastain Cir, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL -1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31ST***

Superb Town Home in a Great Location!

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom town home with family room with fireplace & open kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bath has a garden tub & separate shower.

Chastain Park is a wonderful community which has a sparkling pool & a playground.
The HOA is active and maintains all the lawn maintenance that is needed. This community is located near Ashley Park which has a lot of area shopping and dining.

What a great place to call home...Call & SEE TODAY!

Schools: Newnan Crossing Elementary, Arnall Middle School, East Coweta High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOMEÃ?Â¢?Ã?Â¦
All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

