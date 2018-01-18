110 Freeman Forest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground pool garage tennis court

WOW! Heavily upgraded ranch style luxury home with new granite counters, high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous new porcelain floors, custom full wall stacked stone fireplace, elaborate trim throughout and so much more! Huge master on main level with separate sitting room area that may be used for relaxing, office, crib area, etc. Large open floor plan with high ceilings! Beautiful backyard w/fire pit area! Walk down to end of street to Eastlake Park and pool and Lake Summergrove with fishing dock! Living in Summergrove is like living on a resort and all amenities are included in rent rate! 18 parks/playgrounds/ball fields/nature trails/3 pools/water park/clubhouse/8 tennis courts/multi purpose court/social calendar and so much more! Must see today!