110 Freeman Forest Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

110 Freeman Forest Dr

110 Freeman Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Freeman Forest Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW! Heavily upgraded ranch style luxury home with new granite counters, high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous new porcelain floors, custom full wall stacked stone fireplace, elaborate trim throughout and so much more! Huge master on main level with separate sitting room area that may be used for relaxing, office, crib area, etc. Large open floor plan with high ceilings! Beautiful backyard w/fire pit area! Walk down to end of street to Eastlake Park and pool and Lake Summergrove with fishing dock! Living in Summergrove is like living on a resort and all amenities are included in rent rate! 18 parks/playgrounds/ball fields/nature trails/3 pools/water park/clubhouse/8 tennis courts/multi purpose court/social calendar and so much more! Must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have any available units?
110 Freeman Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have?
Some of 110 Freeman Forest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Freeman Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Freeman Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Freeman Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 110 Freeman Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Freeman Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Freeman Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 110 Freeman Forest Dr has a pool.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Freeman Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Freeman Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Freeman Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Freeman Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

