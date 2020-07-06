All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 11 Claiborne Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
11 Claiborne Trl
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:03 AM

11 Claiborne Trl

11 Claiborne Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Claiborne Trail, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED ranch situated in a Quiet Neighborhood yet Conveniently Located to Ashley Park and I-85. 3 bedrooms PLUS a large bonus room on the second story. Beautiful Master Bedroom with His & Her Closets. Impressive master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Cozy fireplace in the family room perfect for intimate gatherings. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with an island and bay windows that let in lots of natural light. This property is located in the highly desirable Northgate High School district. Kick Back and Relax because The Lawn Maintenance is Included in the HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Claiborne Trl have any available units?
11 Claiborne Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 11 Claiborne Trl have?
Some of 11 Claiborne Trl's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Claiborne Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Claiborne Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Claiborne Trl pet-friendly?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl offer parking?
Yes, 11 Claiborne Trl offers parking.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl have a pool?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl does not have a pool.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl have accessible units?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Claiborne Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Claiborne Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University