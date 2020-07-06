11 Claiborne Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED ranch situated in a Quiet Neighborhood yet Conveniently Located to Ashley Park and I-85. 3 bedrooms PLUS a large bonus room on the second story. Beautiful Master Bedroom with His & Her Closets. Impressive master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Cozy fireplace in the family room perfect for intimate gatherings. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with an island and bay windows that let in lots of natural light. This property is located in the highly desirable Northgate High School district. Kick Back and Relax because The Lawn Maintenance is Included in the HOA!