105 Fairway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

NEW NEW NEW!!!! This home is ready to LEASE through HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA! This charming 4 bed 3 full bath home sits in the desirable Summergrove subdivision just down the street from the Tapestry pool and park. Guest room and full bath on the main and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. Enjoy breakfast in your eat in kitchen or at the bar and in the evenings sit by a NEWLY installed stone fire pit with s'mores in a large open backyard. This home is equipped with a NEWLY upgraded roof, NEW hot water heater, 2 NEW HVAC systems, NEW flooring throughout, NEW paint, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW granite fireplace, as well as a NEW double back door with built in blinds. Agents see remarks.