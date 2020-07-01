105 Fairway Dr

Amenities
NEW NEW NEW!!!! This home is ready to LEASE through HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA! This charming 4 bed 3 full bath home sits in the desirable Summergrove subdivision just down the street from the Tapestry pool and park. Guest room and full bath on the main and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. Enjoy breakfast in your eat in kitchen or at the bar and in the evenings sit by a NEWLY installed stone fire pit with s'mores in a large open backyard. This home is equipped with a NEWLY upgraded roof, NEW hot water heater, 2 NEW HVAC systems, NEW flooring throughout, NEW paint, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW granite fireplace, as well as a NEW double back door with built in blinds. Agents see remarks.