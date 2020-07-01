All apartments in Newnan
105 Fairway Dr

105 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Fairway Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
NEW NEW NEW!!!! This home is ready to LEASE through HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA! This charming 4 bed 3 full bath home sits in the desirable Summergrove subdivision just down the street from the Tapestry pool and park. Guest room and full bath on the main and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and laundry upstairs. Enjoy breakfast in your eat in kitchen or at the bar and in the evenings sit by a NEWLY installed stone fire pit with s'mores in a large open backyard. This home is equipped with a NEWLY upgraded roof, NEW hot water heater, 2 NEW HVAC systems, NEW flooring throughout, NEW paint, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW granite fireplace, as well as a NEW double back door with built in blinds. Agents see remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Fairway Dr have any available units?
105 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 105 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 105 Fairway Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 Fairway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 105 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 105 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Fairway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 105 Fairway Dr has a pool.
Does 105 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Fairway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Fairway Dr has units with air conditioning.

