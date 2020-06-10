All apartments in Newnan
10 Hal Street
10 Hal Street

10 Hal Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Hal Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom bungalow with off street parking and private fenced back yard. Spacious kitchen with separate laundry room. Walk to downtown Newnan, close to the interstate and all area amenities. Newly renovated and brand new HVAC system. Relax on the screened porch and enjoy your slice of nature with a downtown address

Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:
Current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
Minimum credit score of 600.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
Must be a non-smoker.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hal Street have any available units?
10 Hal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 10 Hal Street have?
Some of 10 Hal Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Hal Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hal Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Hal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 10 Hal Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Hal Street offers parking.
Does 10 Hal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Hal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hal Street have a pool?
No, 10 Hal Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Hal Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Hal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Hal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Hal Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Hal Street has units with air conditioning.
