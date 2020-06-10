10 Hal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom bungalow with off street parking and private fenced back yard. Spacious kitchen with separate laundry room. Walk to downtown Newnan, close to the interstate and all area amenities. Newly renovated and brand new HVAC system. Relax on the screened porch and enjoy your slice of nature with a downtown address



Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:

Current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

Minimum credit score of 600.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

Must be a non-smoker.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.