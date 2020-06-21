1 Bryce Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home with lots of upgrades!!!! This open floor home features 4bedrooms, 3 baths with spacious family room with bright windows opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops, island, large breakfast room and separate dining room, separate living room. Guest room on main floor and upstairs is the Huge master bedroom with sitting area plus 2 great size bedrooms, there's enough space for the whole family! Private large back patio great for cooking out. Close to shopping, schools, hospitals and interstate. All stainless steel appliances!! must see!!!!! House will be available to lease 7/14/2020. Currently tenant occupied. Call for appointment to view. $50 application fee each adult 18 and older. Pet FEE is $400 per pet. Some pet restrictions apply.