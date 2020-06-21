All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:36 AM

1 Bryce Creek Dr

1 Bryce Creek Drive · (404) 259-8355
Location

1 Bryce Creek Drive, Newnan, GA 30265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home with lots of upgrades!!!! This open floor home features 4bedrooms, 3 baths with spacious family room with bright windows opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops, island, large breakfast room and separate dining room, separate living room. Guest room on main floor and upstairs is the Huge master bedroom with sitting area plus 2 great size bedrooms, there's enough space for the whole family! Private large back patio great for cooking out. Close to shopping, schools, hospitals and interstate. All stainless steel appliances!! must see!!!!! House will be available to lease 7/14/2020. Currently tenant occupied. Call for appointment to view. $50 application fee each adult 18 and older. Pet FEE is $400 per pet. Some pet restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have any available units?
1 Bryce Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have?
Some of 1 Bryce Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bryce Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bryce Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bryce Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Bryce Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bryce Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bryce Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
