3344 Twinrose Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious End-Unit Spacious Townhome Ready for You to Call it HOME!!! Minutes to 400 Exit 11 Windward Pkwy and Shops, Restaurants. Top Ranked N. Fulton School District. Guest/Teen/In-law suite in Finished Basement w/Full Bath. Huge Kitchen with view to Family Room. Bright and Open Flow with Walls of Windows that Brings Ample Natural Daylight. Hardwood Floor through out Main Level. Master Suite with Tiled Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity and Big Walk-in Closet. Secondary Bedroom also Features Tub/Shower, Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity. Picture ID Required w/Application.