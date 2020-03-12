3204 Buck Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Lovely town home with quality finishes in a swim/lake community & close to Avalon! Kitchen includes stainless appl., granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and loads of cabinet space plus 2 large dining areas. Enjoy the gas fireplace and surround sound in the family rm Open floorplan & hardwoods on the main. The mstr suite upstairs offers trey ceiling, upgraded ensuite bath and huge, walk in closet w/built ins. Also up is a guest bedroom/full bath and laundry rm. Lwr level has bonus rm/office/fitness rm or guest area with full bath. New carpet, covered back porch.