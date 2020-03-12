All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3204 Buck Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3204 Buck Way
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

3204 Buck Way

3204 Buck Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3204 Buck Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Lovely town home with quality finishes in a swim/lake community & close to Avalon! Kitchen includes stainless appl., granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and loads of cabinet space plus 2 large dining areas. Enjoy the gas fireplace and surround sound in the family rm Open floorplan & hardwoods on the main. The mstr suite upstairs offers trey ceiling, upgraded ensuite bath and huge, walk in closet w/built ins. Also up is a guest bedroom/full bath and laundry rm. Lwr level has bonus rm/office/fitness rm or guest area with full bath. New carpet, covered back porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Buck Way have any available units?
3204 Buck Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3204 Buck Way have?
Some of 3204 Buck Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Buck Way currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Buck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Buck Way pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Buck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3204 Buck Way offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Buck Way offers parking.
Does 3204 Buck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Buck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Buck Way have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Buck Way has a pool.
Does 3204 Buck Way have accessible units?
No, 3204 Buck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Buck Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Buck Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Buck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Buck Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with BalconyMilton Apartments with Garage
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University