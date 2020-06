Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2-story rental house in the well maintained subdivision Avensong with pool and tennis court for the family to enjoy.3 bedrooms 2.5 bath house with a modern bright open floor plan. New Painting in the entire house and new hardwood floor on the main, fenced backyard. Master bedroom has high ceiling with large walk-in closet. Pets are welcome

Top Graded schools. Easy access to 400. Minutes away from North Point mall Big Creek Greenway & many grocery stores.