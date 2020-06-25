All apartments in Milton
211 Harmony Court
211 Harmony Court

211 Harmony Ct · No Longer Available
Location

211 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come see this beautifully updated home in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community in Milton. Gleaming bamboo floors throughout the home, with tile in kitchen and baths. Bonus Loft- can be office or additional room/guest space! Granite counters and white cabinets make the kitchen sparkle. Sit out back and enjoy your morning coffee in your own enclosed private patio area. Freshly painted interior walls. Fabulous home and perfect location, with A+ Schools. Walk to shopping just around the corner, minutes from Windward, Halcyon and Avalon and MARTA bus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Harmony Court have any available units?
211 Harmony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 211 Harmony Court have?
Some of 211 Harmony Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Harmony Court currently offering any rent specials?
211 Harmony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Harmony Court pet-friendly?
No, 211 Harmony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 211 Harmony Court offer parking?
Yes, 211 Harmony Court offers parking.
Does 211 Harmony Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Harmony Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Harmony Court have a pool?
Yes, 211 Harmony Court has a pool.
Does 211 Harmony Court have accessible units?
No, 211 Harmony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Harmony Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Harmony Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Harmony Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Harmony Court does not have units with air conditioning.
