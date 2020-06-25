211 Harmony Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Come see this beautifully updated home in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community in Milton. Gleaming bamboo floors throughout the home, with tile in kitchen and baths. Bonus Loft- can be office or additional room/guest space! Granite counters and white cabinets make the kitchen sparkle. Sit out back and enjoy your morning coffee in your own enclosed private patio area. Freshly painted interior walls. Fabulous home and perfect location, with A+ Schools. Walk to shopping just around the corner, minutes from Windward, Halcyon and Avalon and MARTA bus!