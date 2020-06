Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live in luxury at the heart of Milton. This beautiful 2 BD 2.5 BA townhome is now available for rent! Equipped with everything you could possibly need, this townhouse will not stay on the renter's market for long. The freshly painted interior welcomes you in and draws you up to the completely open main level furnished with hardwood floors and access to both the front and rear porches. Room to expand into the finished basement.