Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

13326 Aventide Lane

13326 Aventide Lane · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13326 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13326 Aventide Lane · Avail. Aug 8

$1,840

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
13326 Aventide Lane Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in a highly desired Avensong Subdivision with community pool, playground, tennis, and clubhouse. Gorgeous Family Room, spacious Master the home has everything you could want. Carpet throughout the 2nd floor, wood floors on the main level, upgraded fans, light fixtures, and much more! An abundance of windows provide loads of natural light. The Kitchen has view into large Family Room with gas Fireplace. Front yard lawn care included (additional lawn care tenant's responsibility). Private fenced in backyard has plenty of space for entertaining & backs up to wooded lot. Minutes from 400 and North Point Mall.

Schools:
Manning Oaks Elementary, Hopewell Middle, Alpharetta HS.
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3978755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13326 Aventide Lane have any available units?
13326 Aventide Lane has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13326 Aventide Lane have?
Some of 13326 Aventide Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13326 Aventide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Aventide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Aventide Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13326 Aventide Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane offer parking?
No, 13326 Aventide Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13326 Aventide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13326 Aventide Lane has a pool.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane have accessible units?
No, 13326 Aventide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13326 Aventide Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13326 Aventide Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13326 Aventide Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
