hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

13326 Aventide Lane Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in a highly desired Avensong Subdivision with community pool, playground, tennis, and clubhouse. Gorgeous Family Room, spacious Master the home has everything you could want. Carpet throughout the 2nd floor, wood floors on the main level, upgraded fans, light fixtures, and much more! An abundance of windows provide loads of natural light. The Kitchen has view into large Family Room with gas Fireplace. Front yard lawn care included (additional lawn care tenant's responsibility). Private fenced in backyard has plenty of space for entertaining & backs up to wooded lot. Minutes from 400 and North Point Mall.



Schools:

Manning Oaks Elementary, Hopewell Middle, Alpharetta HS.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent?



