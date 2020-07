Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

There are 2 bedrooms on the second level with plenty of privacy and is located at the back of the community. Open great room with separate dining area and office nook, you will have plenty of space. Kitchen contains granite counters, wood cabinets, and laundry too! Master bedroom has large walk in closet, dual vanity in bathroom, guest room with full bath, and large closet. Gated swim/tennis community with quick access to GA 400 and minutes to the Avalon.