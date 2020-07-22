All apartments in McDonough
6165 Flagstaf Walk

6165 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6165 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One month FREE rent if sign lease by 12/16- Applied to first full months rent!

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6165 Flagstaf Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have?
Some of 6165 Flagstaf Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6165 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6165 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6165 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6165 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6165 Flagstaf Walk offers parking.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6165 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6165 Flagstaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6165 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6165 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6165 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6165 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
