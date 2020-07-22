6165 Flagstaf Walk

Amenities

One month FREE rent if sign lease by 12/16- Applied to first full months rent!



Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.