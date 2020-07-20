All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 5020 Tussahaw Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
5020 Tussahaw Xing
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

5020 Tussahaw Xing

5020 Tussahaw Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5020 Tussahaw Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5020 Tussahaw Crossing
McDonough, GA 30252

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This beautiful contemporary home sits on a gorgeous lot and has plenty of space. Enjoy the calming sound of water rushing over rocks in the backyard brook as you sit on your deck. Look forward to cozy winter nights in front of your beautiful fireplace in the oversized living room. The eat-in kitchen is perfect for entertaining with the ease of a U shaped kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Upstairs is a master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, along with two more bedrooms and a playroom/office nook. Access to the community pool, tennis courts, and fenced playground. Close to downtown McDonough and plenty of restaurants, including: GRITZ Family Restaurant, Masala Cottage, Fusion, Southside Chicago BBQ, Red Orchid Thai Cuisine, Miyako Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, and much more.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Henry County Water Authority
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have any available units?
5020 Tussahaw Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have?
Some of 5020 Tussahaw Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Tussahaw Xing currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Tussahaw Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Tussahaw Xing pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Tussahaw Xing is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Tussahaw Xing offers parking.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Tussahaw Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have a pool?
Yes, 5020 Tussahaw Xing has a pool.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have accessible units?
No, 5020 Tussahaw Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Tussahaw Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Tussahaw Xing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5020 Tussahaw Xing has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcDonough 2 Bedroom Apartments
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College