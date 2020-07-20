5020 Tussahaw Xing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

5020 Tussahaw Crossing

McDonough, GA 30252



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This beautiful contemporary home sits on a gorgeous lot and has plenty of space. Enjoy the calming sound of water rushing over rocks in the backyard brook as you sit on your deck. Look forward to cozy winter nights in front of your beautiful fireplace in the oversized living room. The eat-in kitchen is perfect for entertaining with the ease of a U shaped kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Upstairs is a master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, along with two more bedrooms and a playroom/office nook. Access to the community pool, tennis courts, and fenced playground. Close to downtown McDonough and plenty of restaurants, including: GRITZ Family Restaurant, Masala Cottage, Fusion, Southside Chicago BBQ, Red Orchid Thai Cuisine, Miyako Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, and much more.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Henry County Water Authority

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.