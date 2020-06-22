All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

466 Best Friends Turn Alley

466 Best Friends Turn Alley · No Longer Available
Location

466 Best Friends Turn Alley, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Single Family Rental Home Available NOW!!

$500 HOLIDAY CASH!!! Plus, earn an extra $500 savings!!! Call to inquire!

Open floor plan makes this kitchen with black appliance package the focal point of this home - perfect for small Saturday gatherings.

Upstairs, you'll find all bedrooms, including the spacious Primary Suite. Two car garage! Plush back yard!

Come see it today - this won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have any available units?
466 Best Friends Turn Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 466 Best Friends Turn Alley currently offering any rent specials?
466 Best Friends Turn Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Best Friends Turn Alley pet-friendly?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley offer parking?
Yes, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does offer parking.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have a pool?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have a pool.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have accessible units?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
