466 Best Friends Turn Alley

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Single Family Rental Home Available NOW!!



$500 HOLIDAY CASH!!! Plus, earn an extra $500 savings!!! Call to inquire!



Open floor plan makes this kitchen with black appliance package the focal point of this home - perfect for small Saturday gatherings.



Upstairs, you'll find all bedrooms, including the spacious Primary Suite. Two car garage! Plush back yard!



Come see it today - this won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.