Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a 5 bedroom home? This is a must see! 3 beds/2 baths on the main level & 2 beds/1 bath on the lower level. There is a great kitchen, formal dining room, family room, cozy fireplace, spacious bedrooms & back deck. The master is large with a great bath that has double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and highway. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!