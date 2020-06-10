All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 400 Edgewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
400 Edgewood Dr
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

400 Edgewood Dr

400 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

400 Edgewood Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Bright Delight! Ranch Style 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in McDonough! - How Delightful - We Think You'll LOVE This Bright 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home! Located on a spacious corner lot, this home features: Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Cozy Corner Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with Appliances, Master has Vaulted Ceilings & On-suite Bathroom with Garden Tub, 2 Car Garage, and MORE! In a convenient location near shopping, banking, and restaurants!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't let this home get away! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE3769299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Edgewood Dr have any available units?
400 Edgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 400 Edgewood Dr have?
Some of 400 Edgewood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Edgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 Edgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Edgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Edgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 400 Edgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Edgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 400 Edgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 Edgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Edgewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Edgewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Edgewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College