Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

320 City Park Drive

320 City Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 City Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS & Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - This Lovely 2 Bedroom is situated in the well-kept Towne Village Subdivision. It features Large living room with corner fireplace, Formal dining room, Open kitchen with all appliances & breakfast area, Spacious fenced in backyard with patio for entertaining, One car garage & more!! LOCATION, LOCATION! Conveniently located just minutes from the delightful downtown McDonough - near fabulous restaurants, shopping, & entertainment! Don't delay; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5402625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 City Park Drive have any available units?
320 City Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 320 City Park Drive have?
Some of 320 City Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 City Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 City Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 City Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 City Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 City Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 City Park Drive offers parking.
Does 320 City Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 City Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 City Park Drive have a pool?
No, 320 City Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 City Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 City Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 City Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 City Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 City Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 City Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
