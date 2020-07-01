320 City Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS & Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - This Lovely 2 Bedroom is situated in the well-kept Towne Village Subdivision. It features Large living room with corner fireplace, Formal dining room, Open kitchen with all appliances & breakfast area, Spacious fenced in backyard with patio for entertaining, One car garage & more!! LOCATION, LOCATION! Conveniently located just minutes from the delightful downtown McDonough - near fabulous restaurants, shopping, & entertainment! Don't delay; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



