Great opportunity to lease New Construction in Henry County. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home even has a 1 car garage. Kitchen has a pantry and overlooks the family room. Large master suite upstairs including his and her closets. This is great BRAND NEW Rental for a great PRICE. Application fee $40.00 pay directly through www.Smartmove.com. Call Listing Agent for application. Owner will be showing Sunday 8/18: 12:00-3:00pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2545 Marlin Dr have?
Some of 2545 Marlin Dr's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
