2545 Marlin Dr

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Great opportunity to lease New Construction in Henry County. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home even has a 1 car garage. Kitchen has a pantry and overlooks the family room. Large master suite upstairs including his and her closets. This is great BRAND NEW Rental for a great PRICE. Application fee $40.00 pay directly through www.Smartmove.com. Call Listing Agent for application. Owner will be showing Sunday 8/18: 12:00-3:00pm