Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:12 AM

2545 Marlin Dr

2545 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2545 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Great opportunity to lease New Construction in Henry County. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home even has a 1 car garage. Kitchen has a pantry and overlooks the family room. Large master suite upstairs including his and her closets. This is great BRAND NEW Rental for a great PRICE. Application fee $40.00 pay directly through www.Smartmove.com. Call Listing Agent for application. Owner will be showing Sunday 8/18: 12:00-3:00pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

