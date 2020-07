Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lovely and Affordable 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, This home features a wide foyer with chair molding that's inviting to a spacious family room, Formal dining room. It features a spacious kitchen that overlooks into the family room. The Master Bedroom suite offers a huge walk-in closet and features a trey ceiling. Homes are located in a Great Location and within walking distance to hotels, Restaurants and the Interstate.