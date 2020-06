Amenities

240 Ashley Oaks Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability:NOW



Ranch home with auto garage opener, fenced in yard, Bedroom to the front of home with a full hall bath. Another bedroom adjacent to master bedroom. Master bedroom has trey ceiling walk in closet and private bath. Kitchen has eat in area and door to back yard with patio.



Elementary: Unity Grove

Middle: Unity Grove

High: Henry County



Built 1996 Approx. 1,330 s/f