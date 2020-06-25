All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 225 Warm Springs Trl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
225 Warm Springs Trl.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

225 Warm Springs Trl.

225 Warm Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

225 Warm Springs Trail, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice home in desirable area of McDonough - This is a beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in McDonough. It is on a cul-de-sac. It has a huge master bedroom with a sitting area. It has a formal living room and dining room. It has a family room with fireplace. There is a large backyard with a privacy fence. There is a large eat in kitchen. Separate laundry room. There is a 2 story entrance foyer. Tenant has use of the amenities. Close to McDonough square and shopping. GREAT OLA SCHOOLS.!!!

(RLNE4791948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have any available units?
225 Warm Springs Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 225 Warm Springs Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
225 Warm Springs Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Warm Springs Trl. pet-friendly?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. offer parking?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not offer parking.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have a pool?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have accessible units?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Warm Springs Trl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Warm Springs Trl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College