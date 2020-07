Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home with a nicer front porch and a patio ideal for entertaining. This home has an abundance of windows for natural light. Open plan from the kitchen all the way into your family room with a stone surround fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package , island and pantry. Upstairs master bath features a tiled master shower, soaking tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet. Minutes from downtown McDonough, near shops and food.