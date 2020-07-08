All apartments in McDonough
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:25 AM

2105 Marlin Drive

2105 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Exceptionally clean unit: 3BR / 2 1/2 BA, all electric with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with laundry area. We furnish refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Living room has electric fireplace and all rooms have ceiling fans. New vinyl flooring installed. Clean carpet and fresh paint in each room. Master has walk-in closet and garden tub.

QUALIFICATIONS: Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

Self-viewing through a Rently lockbox between 8am and 8pm.
Located off Highway 155 in McDonough near I-75. Access to swimming pool. Patio in back for table/chairs and BBQ grill. Convenient to shopping. No yard work for you to do.

Local landlord with personal interest in property.

Elementary: Mcdonough Middle: Luella High School: Henry County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Marlin Drive have any available units?
2105 Marlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2105 Marlin Drive have?
Some of 2105 Marlin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Marlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Marlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Marlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Marlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Marlin Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Marlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Marlin Drive has a pool.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Marlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Marlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Marlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 Marlin Drive has units with air conditioning.

