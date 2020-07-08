2105 Marlin Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Exceptionally clean unit: 3BR / 2 1/2 BA, all electric with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with laundry area. We furnish refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Living room has electric fireplace and all rooms have ceiling fans. New vinyl flooring installed. Clean carpet and fresh paint in each room. Master has walk-in closet and garden tub.



QUALIFICATIONS: Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.



Self-viewing through a Rently lockbox between 8am and 8pm.

Located off Highway 155 in McDonough near I-75. Access to swimming pool. Patio in back for table/chairs and BBQ grill. Convenient to shopping. No yard work for you to do.



Local landlord with personal interest in property.



Elementary: Mcdonough Middle: Luella High School: Henry County