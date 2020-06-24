Rooms for rent with private bath in this gorgeous 4 side brick home in a prestigious neighborhood with a stunning lake view! 700 per month with utilities included! Brand new construction and will be available March 1st. Contact me for serious inquiries
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 161 Aylesbury Boulevard have any available units?
161 Aylesbury Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 161 Aylesbury Boulevard have?
Some of 161 Aylesbury Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Aylesbury Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
161 Aylesbury Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.