158 Regency Park Dr
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

158 Regency Park Dr

158 Regency Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

158 Regency Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home close to shopping and the 75(video tour) - 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Check out this magnificent 1,516-square-foot house sitting on a 751-square-foot lot! The stunning kitchen has nice countertops and ample storage space. The nicely sized living area has a gorgeous fireplace. It has a great-sized backyard that is perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. It is conveniently located near Carniceria La Morena, Henry County Middle School, Wesley Lakes Elementary School, and Oakland Elementary School.

(RLNE2697030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

