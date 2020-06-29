158 Regency Park Dr

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home close to shopping and the 75(video tour) - 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Check out this magnificent 1,516-square-foot house sitting on a 751-square-foot lot! The stunning kitchen has nice countertops and ample storage space. The nicely sized living area has a gorgeous fireplace. It has a great-sized backyard that is perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. It is conveniently located near Carniceria La Morena, Henry County Middle School, Wesley Lakes Elementary School, and Oakland Elementary School.



(RLNE2697030)