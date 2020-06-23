1530 Labonte Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome located in McDonough. The property features a spacious living area and kitchen provides a view of the family room. Laundry room located on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate shower and garden tub. Tenant has access to the neighborhood swimming pool and playground.