All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1530 Labonte Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1530 Labonte Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1530 Labonte Parkway

1530 Labonte Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1530 Labonte Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome located in McDonough. The property features a spacious living area and kitchen provides a view of the family room. Laundry room located on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate shower and garden tub. Tenant has access to the neighborhood swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have any available units?
1530 Labonte Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1530 Labonte Parkway have?
Some of 1530 Labonte Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Labonte Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Labonte Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Labonte Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Labonte Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Labonte Parkway offers parking.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Labonte Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Labonte Parkway has a pool.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1530 Labonte Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Labonte Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Labonte Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College