Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome located in McDonough. The property features a spacious living area and kitchen provides a view of the family room. Laundry room located on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Master bath features a separate shower and garden tub. Tenant has access to the neighborhood swimming pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Labonte Parkway have any available units?
1530 Labonte Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1530 Labonte Parkway have?
Some of 1530 Labonte Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Labonte Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Labonte Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.