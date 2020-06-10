1505 Hydrangea Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub

This beautiful town home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in McDonough is move-in ready! Large open kitchen with view to family room! All matching appliances included! Master suite, with luxury bath includes garden tub, separate shower and dual vanity! One car garage with back entry! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.