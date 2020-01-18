All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 18 2020

860 Brentwood Drive SW

Location

860 Brentwood Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely redecorated traditional brick ranch welcomes you home to the Living Room with hardwood floors, Family Room is open to the Breakfast Area/Kitchen with French Doors to Oversized Covered Wood deck and back yard. Kitchen includes all appliances & breakfast area. Separate Laundry Room off Kitchen with door to backyard. 2 spacious bedrooms, Hall tile bath; Master BR with tiled Half Bath. 2” Blinds over newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Double Car Carport. Completely Renovated a few years ago. *Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have any available units?
860 Brentwood Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have?
Some of 860 Brentwood Drive SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Brentwood Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
860 Brentwood Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Brentwood Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 860 Brentwood Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 860 Brentwood Drive SW offers parking.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Brentwood Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have a pool?
No, 860 Brentwood Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 860 Brentwood Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Brentwood Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Brentwood Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Brentwood Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

