860 Brentwood Drive SW

Completely redecorated traditional brick ranch welcomes you home to the Living Room with hardwood floors, Family Room is open to the Breakfast Area/Kitchen with French Doors to Oversized Covered Wood deck and back yard. Kitchen includes all appliances & breakfast area. Separate Laundry Room off Kitchen with door to backyard. 2 spacious bedrooms, Hall tile bath; Master BR with tiled Half Bath. 2” Blinds over newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Double Car Carport. Completely Renovated a few years ago. *Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.