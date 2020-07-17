All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5907 Lone Oak Drive

5907 Lone Oak Drive · (770) 941-7745
Location

5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 · Avail. Oct 1

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. Property is total electric, blinds are supplied. There is Central Heating & Air. Water, trash, and yard maintenance are included.

No Smoking

Utilities: Georgia Power

Rent: $895.00

Security Deposit: $895.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

For more information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE5915008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
5907 Lone Oak Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 5907 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Lone Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5907 Lone Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5907 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5907 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 Lone Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5907 Lone Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5907 Lone Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
