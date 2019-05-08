All apartments in Mableton
Last updated May 8 2019

5718 Gordon Park Trce

5718 Gordon Park Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Gordon Park Trace, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath, 5,400 sf home is located in Austell, GA. Features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have any available units?
5718 Gordon Park Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have?
Some of 5718 Gordon Park Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Gordon Park Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Gordon Park Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Gordon Park Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Gordon Park Trce is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Gordon Park Trce offers parking.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Gordon Park Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have a pool?
No, 5718 Gordon Park Trce does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have accessible units?
No, 5718 Gordon Park Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Gordon Park Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Gordon Park Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Gordon Park Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
