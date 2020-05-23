All apartments in Mableton
5480 Mollie Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

5480 Mollie Lane

5480 Mollie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Mollie Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
We are renting a lovely Midcentury ranch right off Cooper Lake. It has been recently updated (2018) with granite countertops in bath & kitchen, new kitchen, original hardwood floors, new HVAC & Roof, hunter douglas shades 2 rooms motorized, outdoor fire pit, lovely backyard with garden, plants, platform deck to entertain and enjoy.

As it has a fully fenced in horizontal fence your pets are welcome.
It’s your Private Oasis. No HOA so backyard chickens are allowed. Quiet and enjoyable neighborhood. Minutes to 285 and little traffic! Contact me at jennharris22@gmail.com 770-480-0846 to learn more. Rental Date starting June 1st 2020 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Mollie Lane have any available units?
5480 Mollie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5480 Mollie Lane have?
Some of 5480 Mollie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Mollie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Mollie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Mollie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5480 Mollie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Mollie Lane offers parking.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 Mollie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane have a pool?
No, 5480 Mollie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5480 Mollie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5480 Mollie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 Mollie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5480 Mollie Lane has units with air conditioning.
