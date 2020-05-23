5480 Mollie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking

We are renting a lovely Midcentury ranch right off Cooper Lake. It has been recently updated (2018) with granite countertops in bath & kitchen, new kitchen, original hardwood floors, new HVAC & Roof, hunter douglas shades 2 rooms motorized, outdoor fire pit, lovely backyard with garden, plants, platform deck to entertain and enjoy.



As it has a fully fenced in horizontal fence your pets are welcome.

It’s your Private Oasis. No HOA so backyard chickens are allowed. Quiet and enjoyable neighborhood. Minutes to 285 and little traffic! Contact me at jennharris22@gmail.com 770-480-0846 to learn more. Rental Date starting June 1st 2020 or later.