All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A

21 Cooper Lake Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 Cooper Lake Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Adorable Duplex - This home is a self touring property. To view the home, please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

Totally updated bungalow. So cute! Beautiful tiled eat in kitchen with white cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Nice gas stove and new refrigerator. Gorgeous laminate flooring through out. Bright and cheery family room with lots of windows. Wonderful master bedroom with double closets. Nice second bedroom or office with nice closet. Fantastic bathroom with large tile shower, nice large vanity area w/knee space. Large laundry room area located off second bedroom.

Great location. Just seconds to Veterans Memorial Parkway, only minutes to I-20.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgments or Liens

No inside smoking, No Section 8, Pets on case basis w/deposits.

(RLNE5769912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have any available units?
21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have?
Some of 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A offer parking?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have a pool?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College