21 Cooper Lake Road SW Unit A

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable Duplex - This home is a self touring property. To view the home, please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.



Totally updated bungalow. So cute! Beautiful tiled eat in kitchen with white cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Nice gas stove and new refrigerator. Gorgeous laminate flooring through out. Bright and cheery family room with lots of windows. Wonderful master bedroom with double closets. Nice second bedroom or office with nice closet. Fantastic bathroom with large tile shower, nice large vanity area w/knee space. Large laundry room area located off second bedroom.



Great location. Just seconds to Veterans Memorial Parkway, only minutes to I-20.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgments or Liens



No inside smoking, No Section 8, Pets on case basis w/deposits.



(RLNE5769912)