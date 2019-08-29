2265 Nicole Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets bbq/grill

2265 Nicole Drive Hampton GA 30228



This home does not accept housing voucher



Cute Spacious end town home unit in Hampton.



Enter home into spacious Living room area with a dining combo!Kitchen has all appliances and lots of cabinet space.Home also has washer & dryer closet with appliances. Off of Living room has a storage room and next to that has a 1/2 bath for your guests!



Upstairs features full hall bath and two spare rooms with vaulted ceilings.



Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a full bathroom.



Home has a 2 car parking pad, back patio for BBQ'S and a small storage area.



Schools:

Kemp Elementary

Lovejoy Middle

Lovejoy High