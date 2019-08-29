All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated August 29 2019

2265 Nicole Dr

2265 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
2265 Nicole Drive Hampton GA 30228

This home does not accept housing voucher

Cute Spacious end town home unit in Hampton.

Enter home into spacious Living room area with a dining combo!Kitchen has all appliances and lots of cabinet space.Home also has washer & dryer closet with appliances. Off of Living room has a storage room and next to that has a 1/2 bath for your guests!

Upstairs features full hall bath and two spare rooms with vaulted ceilings.

Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a full bathroom.

Home has a 2 car parking pad, back patio for BBQ'S and a small storage area.

Schools:
Kemp Elementary
Lovejoy Middle
Lovejoy High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

