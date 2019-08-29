2265 Nicole Dr

Amenities
2265 Nicole Drive Hampton GA 30228
This home does not accept housing voucher
Cute Spacious end town home unit in Hampton.
Enter home into spacious Living room area with a dining combo!Kitchen has all appliances and lots of cabinet space.Home also has washer & dryer closet with appliances. Off of Living room has a storage room and next to that has a 1/2 bath for your guests!
Upstairs features full hall bath and two spare rooms with vaulted ceilings.
Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a full bathroom.
Home has a 2 car parking pad, back patio for BBQ'S and a small storage area.
Schools:
Kemp Elementary
Lovejoy Middle
Lovejoy High