pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
2305 Nicole Dr
2305 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1523 sqft
Let's Celebrate Winter with App Fees Waived by entering promo code CELEBRATE when you apply! Fabulous updated two-story traditional home featuring large fireside great room, dining, and great updated kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry and
Results within 1 mile of Lovejoy
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Lovejoy
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1942 sqft
Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level. Secondary bedrooms are a split plan upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
8419 Crane Road
8419 Crane Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
3500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
2540 Flippen Road
2540 Flippen Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12258 Cypress Way
12258 Cypress Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1560 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1327 Labelle Street
1327 Labelle Street, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
315 Goldenrod Drive
315 Goldenrod Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1806 Old Dogwood - 1
1806 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1441 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Results within 10 miles of Lovejoy
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1479 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
