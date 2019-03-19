All apartments in Lovejoy
1901 Sea Oats Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Gorgeous updated executive home, with spacious fireside great room, formal dining, and amazing updated kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and black appliances. Grand master suite with spa inspired bath makes for an ideal place to get away from it all! Not to be outdone are the large secondary bedrooms rooms and updated bathrooms. This pet friendly home has a FABULOUS fenced back yard. Don't wait, apply online today at www.msrenewal.com to make this house your new home today!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have any available units?
1901 Sea Oats Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have?
Some of 1901 Sea Oats Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Sea Oats Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Sea Oats Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Sea Oats Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Sea Oats Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive offer parking?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have a pool?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Sea Oats Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Sea Oats Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

