1901 Sea Oats Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous updated executive home, with spacious fireside great room, formal dining, and amazing updated kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and black appliances. Grand master suite with spa inspired bath makes for an ideal place to get away from it all! Not to be outdone are the large secondary bedrooms rooms and updated bathrooms. This pet friendly home has a FABULOUS fenced back yard. Don't wait, apply online today at www.msrenewal.com to make this house your new home today!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.