Last updated November 29 2019 at 5:31 PM

11489 Vinea Ln

11489 Vinea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11489 Vinea Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean home has 3BR/2BA and includes 2-car garage (with remote openers), fireplace and ceiling fans in every room. Additional room can be used as 4th bedroom or office/playroom. Has large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Clean carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Additional room off the kitchen can be used as office or 4th bedroom. Home is cable-ready, has a patio and fenced back yard. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to Tara Blvd and shopping. Rent is $1,190.00 - Security Deposit is $1,190.00 - $14/mo Trash Service.

Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and verify employment. Must provide copy of driver's license, social security card and last two pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. A $45 non-refundable application fee applies for each adult. We have adopted a no-pet policy.
Self-viewing through a Rently lockbox which operates from 8am to 8pm.
Ranch is in quiet neighborhood and is convenient to shopping. Located in Jasmine Park off of Hastings Bridge Road in Lovejoy, GA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11489 Vinea Ln have any available units?
11489 Vinea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11489 Vinea Ln have?
Some of 11489 Vinea Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11489 Vinea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11489 Vinea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11489 Vinea Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11489 Vinea Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11489 Vinea Ln offers parking.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11489 Vinea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln have a pool?
No, 11489 Vinea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln have accessible units?
No, 11489 Vinea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11489 Vinea Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11489 Vinea Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11489 Vinea Ln has units with air conditioning.

