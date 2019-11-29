11489 Vinea Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean home has 3BR/2BA and includes 2-car garage (with remote openers), fireplace and ceiling fans in every room. Additional room can be used as 4th bedroom or office/playroom. Has large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Clean carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Additional room off the kitchen can be used as office or 4th bedroom. Home is cable-ready, has a patio and fenced back yard. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to Tara Blvd and shopping. Rent is $1,190.00 - Security Deposit is $1,190.00 - $14/mo Trash Service.



Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and verify employment. Must provide copy of driver's license, social security card and last two pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. A $45 non-refundable application fee applies for each adult. We have adopted a no-pet policy.

Self-viewing through a Rently lockbox which operates from 8am to 8pm.

Ranch is in quiet neighborhood and is convenient to shopping. Located in Jasmine Park off of Hastings Bridge Road in Lovejoy, GA