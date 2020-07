Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage courtyard dog park online portal

Welcome to Crestmark Apartment Homes, where comfort and luxury come together in the form of various one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Lithia Springs, GA. Here, all homes boast premium features, the premises come with resident-exclusive common areas, and the coveted address puts you near everything you like. Pets allowed!



Located right off Crestmark Boulevard, with easy access to Thorton Road, Skyview Drive, as well as public transport options, our community is minutes away from some of the best places in town. We are within walking distance of several eateries and a couple of miles from Six Flags over Georgia, the University of West Georgia, Sweetwater Creek State Park, as well as Village Oak Shopping Center. You can also reach Downtown Atlanta in 20 minutes and drive comfortably to the Delta Airlines HQ, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Mercer University.



