All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 6333 N Sweetwater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
6333 N Sweetwater
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

6333 N Sweetwater

6333 North Sweetwater Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6333 North Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*Stop the car!!! *Check out this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. *Screened porch. *Spacious living room *2 fireplaces.*Hardwood floors. *Stainless steel kitchen appliances. *Granite countertops. *Tile backsplash. *Breakfast bar *Wood cabinets. *Vaulted ceilings. *Double vanity bathroom sink. *Tile bathroom and laundry room flooring.*In ground pool *Unfinished basement *2 car garage *Backyard deck for entertainment. *Come see this home today!!! Must be owner occupant. Listed below appraised value. **Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 N Sweetwater have any available units?
6333 N Sweetwater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6333 N Sweetwater have?
Some of 6333 N Sweetwater's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 N Sweetwater currently offering any rent specials?
6333 N Sweetwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 N Sweetwater pet-friendly?
No, 6333 N Sweetwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater offer parking?
Yes, 6333 N Sweetwater offers parking.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 N Sweetwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater have a pool?
Yes, 6333 N Sweetwater has a pool.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater have accessible units?
No, 6333 N Sweetwater does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 N Sweetwater has units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 N Sweetwater have units with air conditioning?
No, 6333 N Sweetwater does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLithia Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lithia Springs Apartments with GaragesLithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University