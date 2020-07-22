6333 N Sweetwater

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

*Stop the car!!! *Check out this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. *Screened porch. *Spacious living room *2 fireplaces.*Hardwood floors. *Stainless steel kitchen appliances. *Granite countertops. *Tile backsplash. *Breakfast bar *Wood cabinets. *Vaulted ceilings. *Double vanity bathroom sink. *Tile bathroom and laundry room flooring.*In ground pool *Unfinished basement *2 car garage *Backyard deck for entertainment. *Come see this home today!!! Must be owner occupant. Listed below appraised value. **Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale.