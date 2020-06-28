158 Meadowlark Place

Amenities

This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. All new carpet & paint throughout! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, washer & dryer, & a patio overlooking the level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.