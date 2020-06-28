All apartments in Lithia Springs
158 Meadowlark Place

158 Meadowlark Place
Location

158 Meadowlark Place, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. All new carpet & paint throughout! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, washer & dryer, & a patio overlooking the level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Meadowlark Place have any available units?
158 Meadowlark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 158 Meadowlark Place have?
Some of 158 Meadowlark Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Meadowlark Place currently offering any rent specials?
158 Meadowlark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Meadowlark Place pet-friendly?
No, 158 Meadowlark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place offer parking?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark Place offers parking.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place have a pool?
No, 158 Meadowlark Place does not have a pool.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place have accessible units?
No, 158 Meadowlark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Meadowlark Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark Place has units with air conditioning.
