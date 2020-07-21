All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

158 Meadowlark

158 Meadowlark Pl · No Longer Available
Location

158 Meadowlark Pl, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
158 Meadowlark - 158 Available 09/16/19 Incredible Brick Front Townhome in Regency Station - This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The great room, dining room, and kitchen are all open and spacious. All new carpet & paint throughout! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, washer & dryer, a patio overlooking level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.

No Smoking, No Pets

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Water, Trash

Rent: $1,350.00

Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Application Fee: $70.00

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR OUR OTHER PROPERTIES PLEASE CALL US AT 770-941-7745 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT PMUINC.COM

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE5138947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Meadowlark have any available units?
158 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 158 Meadowlark have?
Some of 158 Meadowlark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
158 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Meadowlark pet-friendly?
No, 158 Meadowlark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 158 Meadowlark offer parking?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark offers parking.
Does 158 Meadowlark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Meadowlark have a pool?
No, 158 Meadowlark does not have a pool.
Does 158 Meadowlark have accessible units?
No, 158 Meadowlark does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Meadowlark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Meadowlark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Meadowlark has units with air conditioning.
