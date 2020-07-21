Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

158 Meadowlark - 158 Available 09/16/19 Incredible Brick Front Townhome in Regency Station - This spacious townhome in Regency Station with a beautiful brick front has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The great room, dining room, and kitchen are all open and spacious. All new carpet & paint throughout! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and nice bath along with two extra bedrooms. This home also has central heat/air, washer & dryer, a patio overlooking level backyard. There is a storage area and a 2 car parking pad.



No Smoking, No Pets



Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Water, Trash



Rent: $1,350.00



Security Deposit: $1,350.00



Application Fee: $70.00



