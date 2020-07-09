Good size house for growing family, hardwood floor in great room, nice wall color, cozy kitchen with nature light, additional room in basement with fall bath and laminate wood floor. Price for rent as is condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 647 Shoal Circle have any available units?
647 Shoal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.