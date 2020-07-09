All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 PM

647 Shoal Circle

647 Shoal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

647 Shoal Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Good size house for growing family, hardwood floor in great room, nice wall color, cozy kitchen with nature light, additional room in basement with fall bath and laminate wood floor. Price for rent as is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Shoal Circle have any available units?
647 Shoal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Shoal Circle have?
Some of 647 Shoal Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Shoal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
647 Shoal Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Shoal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 647 Shoal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 647 Shoal Circle offer parking?
No, 647 Shoal Circle does not offer parking.
Does 647 Shoal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Shoal Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Shoal Circle have a pool?
No, 647 Shoal Circle does not have a pool.
Does 647 Shoal Circle have accessible units?
No, 647 Shoal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Shoal Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 Shoal Circle has units with dishwashers.

