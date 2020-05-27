Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 391 Charter Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
391 Charter Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
391 Charter Court
391 Charter Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
391 Charter Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex for rent. Been fully renovated!! Roommate style duplex. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 391 Charter Court have any available units?
391 Charter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 391 Charter Court currently offering any rent specials?
391 Charter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Charter Court pet-friendly?
No, 391 Charter Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 391 Charter Court offer parking?
No, 391 Charter Court does not offer parking.
Does 391 Charter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Charter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Charter Court have a pool?
No, 391 Charter Court does not have a pool.
Does 391 Charter Court have accessible units?
No, 391 Charter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Charter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Charter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Charter Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 Charter Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Lawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Georgia Gwinnett College
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University