287 Dogwood Ln
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

287 Dogwood Ln

287 Dogwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

287 Dogwood Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Dogwood Ln have any available units?
287 Dogwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 287 Dogwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
287 Dogwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Dogwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln offer parking?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have a pool?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Dogwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Dogwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Dogwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
